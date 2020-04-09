133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam sent a news release to 22News with the total of 133 positive cases of COVID-19.

The news release announced Thursday that 76 Agawam residents and 57 residents of Heritage Hall Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Heritage Hall West spokesperson Lori Mayor told 22News that they have taken all recommended precautions to stop the spread of the virus, which include isolating residents and certain employees, as well as having staff wear PPE’s like masks and gowns.

They also now have a no visitor policy and are frequently cleaning surfaces. Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News the nursing home has been in close contact with them and the state’s DPH since they started to have cases.

The DPH recently launched a new testing program at nursing homes to allow for in-facility testing of residents with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The National Guard is administering those tests at Heritage Hall West.