1  of  5
Breaking News
133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam 568 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,507 tested so far First round of coronavirus stimulus checks on the way Soldiers Home Superintendent: State officials were informed about COVID-19 cases Record 16.6 million have sought US jobless aid since virus
1  of  2
Watch Live
Live at 1PM: Governor Baker, state health officials to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday 22News InFocus 1:50PM: Mental wellness practices during COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam sent a news release to 22News with the total of 133 positive cases of COVID-19.

The news release announced Thursday that 76 Agawam residents and 57 residents of Heritage Hall Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Heritage Hall West spokesperson Lori Mayor told 22News that they have taken all recommended precautions to stop the spread of the virus, which include isolating residents and certain employees, as well as having staff wear PPE’s like masks and gowns.

They also now have a no visitor policy and are frequently cleaning surfaces. Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News the nursing home has been in close contact with them and the state’s DPH since they started to have cases.

The DPH recently launched a new testing program at nursing homes to allow for in-facility testing of residents with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The National Guard is administering those tests at Heritage Hall West.

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today