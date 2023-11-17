SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new marketplace featuring boutiques, salons and more is coming to downtown Springfield just in time for the holidays.

The 1350 Market features eight unique minority-owned businesses. The new marketplace comes out of a partnership between the city of Springfield and the Latino Economic Development Corporation (LEDC).

Founder of the LEDC, Andrew Melendez, says its a great place to support locally owned businesses this holiday season, “Christmas is coming up and we all want to be able to support a mission. These are eight minority owned businesses. From getting a certificate for Botox or getting a nail salon, or being able to shop all local businesses. We even have Chef Wayne’s Hot Sauce here.”

The market is located in downtown Springfield at the MassLive building.