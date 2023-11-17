SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new marketplace featuring boutiques, salons and more is coming to downtown Springfield just in time for the holidays.

The 1350 Market features eight unique minority-owned businesses. The new marketplace comes out of a partnership between the city of Springfield and the Latino Economic Development Corporation (LEDC).

Founder of the LEDC, Andrew Melendez, says its a great place to support locally owned businesses this holiday season, “Christmas is coming up and we all want to be able to support a mission. These are eight minority owned businesses. From getting a certificate for Botox or getting a nail salon, or being able to shop all local businesses. We even have Chef Wayne’s Hot Sauce here.”

The market is located in downtown Springfield at the MassLive building.

Local News

