LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The PINK Woman Around You is hosting its 13th annual Breast Cancer Benefit and Dinner Sunday evening.

From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Ludlow Country Club, join the Pink WAY for a breast cancer benefit. There will be raffles, entertainment, dancing, and more.

Tickets to the event are $45, and to purchase a ticket, contact either: