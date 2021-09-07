13th annual ‘Driving For the Cure’ charity golf tournament raises money for cancer research

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In memory of their father, western Massachusetts auto dealer Tom Cosenzi, his son and daughter raised money Tuesday for neuro-oncology research.

Tom Cosenzi, founder of TommyCar Auto Group, was only 52-years-old when he died from brain cancer in 2009. Since then, the “Tom Cosenzi Driving For the Cure” charity golf tournament has raised more than $1 million.

Daughter Carla Cosenzi spoke with 22News as more than 180 golfers began Tuesday’s 13th annual fundraiser, “It’s a very emotional day. It’s a day to remember my dad, and my dad’s memory, with a lot of our associates playing as family. It’s a day when we raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”

Carla estimates Tuesday’s charity golf at Longmeadow’s Twin Hills Country Club raised close to $100,000 for neuro-oncology research at Dana Farber.