13th annual East of the River Five Town chamber breakfast held in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The 13th annual East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce breakfast was held in Hampden Wednesday morning.

The theme of Wednesday’s event was Game On-Recovery 2021. NFL hall of fame legend Fran Tarkenton was the keynote speaker.

The ERC5-town chamber aims to promote economic growth throughout western Massachusetts. Organizers say local businesses hard-hit by the pandemic are well on their way to a full recovery.

Bryan Smithwick, incoming President of East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, told 22News, “I think it’s going to be a blockbuster year for many folks in the hospitality business and other industries are also going to be impacted as we progress forward and continue seeing civilization get back to normal.”

Political consultant Tony Cignoli emceed the event, which brought in a crowd of about 150 people.