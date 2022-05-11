WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Mayor McCabe and the Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail hosted their 13th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride. As part of Bay State Bike Month, the event was hosted by Friends of the Columbia Greenway as a family friendly ride-along through the city of Westfield.

22news spoke with Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe about what the bike ride means for the city.

“It’s about healthy lifestyle, making roadways and pathways safe for all types of traffic,” Mayor McCabe said. “This is obviously bike traffic, and we’re just happy to be apart of it.”

Throughout the ride, Westfield Police escorted riders through a six mile roundtrip. To learn more about about Bay State Bike Month and the events they have planned, click here.