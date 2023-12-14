SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was the 13th annual Service Above Self Awards luncheon hosted by the Springfield Rotary Club and local leaders and community advocates gathered at the Naismith Memorial to honor this year’s recipients.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer emceed this year’s event. Paul Lambert, the President and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and long-serving Rotarian, received this year’s Paul Harris Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Mark Keroack, the President and CEO of Baystate Health, and NBA Cares, was also recognized for his dedication and commitment to the city of Springfield especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a tremendous honor and I’ve been really privileged to represent Baystate on behalf of all of the hard working caregivers. They are the ones doing the work and seeing the patients and taking the risk and I get to tell their story and hopefully get people to do the right thing like get their shots,” said Dr. Keroack.

The Rotary Club is an organization with 1.4 million members and is about coming together and creating lasting change. Since 2010, the annual luncheon and awards have highlighted some of the remarkable individuals within the Western Massachusetts community.