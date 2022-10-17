SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that’s what the city’s code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.

Now, a Springfield mother of two is trying to figure out where she will live.

“I just keep a happy face, nothing’s going on, just deal with it,” said resident Dayrisol Morales. “I can’t sit and complain about it. I have to make something happen.”

She’s lived at 685 State Street for nearly two years. She said the building didn’t have hot water for days and that’s when tenants called for a city inspector. The condemnation notice came Friday.

Since then, she’s been trying to figure out when she’s supposed to be out of the building and what’s next. She told 22News she’s called the owner of the property, Springfield Gardens, multiple times.

“The only answer that we got was ‘figure it out’,” Dayrisol said. “So we don’t have an explanation. We don’t even know what’s going until the health inspector put this paper on each door.”

However, the Deputy Director of the City’s Code Enforcement, Keith O’Connor, told 22News off camera it’s up to the landlord to find adequate housing for the tenants.

Dayrisol said she found out after her 13-year-old daughter found this notice on the door and now Dayrisol is trying to figure out what she and her two children are going to do.

“Honestly I think my only option is going to have to be get a storage [unit] and probably go to a shelter or something,” she said. “And I’m probably not the only one.”

O’Connor said an inspector Monday reported hot water has been restored to the building, but there is still no heat.

22News reached out to Springfield Gardens as well as the company that owns them, Schweb Partners LLC, neither have responded.