$14 million in renovations to be done at several Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick will be touring several schools in Springfield Tuesday for $14 million worth of work to be done to schools in the area.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Mayor’s Office, the City of Springfield and the Massachusetts School Building Authority are funding the $14 million to be invested in renovation projects over the course of this summer through the spring of 2020.

The work has been part of a school renovation plan set in place by Mayor Sarno and the School Committee ten years ago.

They are scheduled to visit the following schools:

Kiley Middle School, 180 Cooley Street Freedman School, 90 Cherokee Drive High School of Commerce, 415 State Street Zanetti Magnet School, 474 Armory Street South End Middle School, 36 Margaret Street

“It is very exciting to see the results of $616 million dollars invested into our school buildings since taking office in 2008. We are very grateful to the MSBA in partnering with us on both new construction and the Green repairs program. Their efforts have extended the life of our facilities by another 30 years.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

“I have worked closely with Mayor Sarno and Patrick Sullivan over the past eleven years. We have taken many trips to Boston to present our plans and we have been heard, as $616 million dollars in school funding has been appropriated for both renovations and new school construction by the MSBA and the city. Our goal is to ensure every school building is viable and provides a comfortable learning and teaching environment. Superintendent Daniel Warwick

“The work being completed is imperative in improving the overall integrity of our school buildings. Our partnership with the MSBA in securing long term investments of our facilities will protect these structures and increase the useful life by another 35-50 years.” Director of Capital Asset Peter Garvey



“The work completed this summer has been phenomenal. Our contractors, trades staff and Sheriff Department painting crew have made tremendous progress in improving the learning environment at these facilities. Our in house trades have provided a key component in the restoration of our school facilities.” Assistant Director of Facilities Jon Carignan