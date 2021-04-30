14-year-old girl organizes Chicopee food drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 14-year-old 8th-grade student at Chicopee’s St. Stanislaus School has truly distinguished herself in the eyes of her community.

Fourteen-year-old Savannah Soja helps load a Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry truck with some of the food from the drive she herself organized.

It’s quite an accomplishment for this eighth-grader at the St. Stanislaus School. Savannah’s mom is so proud of all she’s accomplished at a time when the need for people helped by the food pantry has never been greater.

With this food drive that Savannah organized, advertised, and spent more than a week collecting, she adds to her already impressive laurel badges as a cadet in her Girl Scout Troop, this project earning her the silver award

With this food collection drive, Savannah has truly made a difference in the lives of so many Chicopee families in need. A remarkable achievement for a student and Girl Scout who’s just 14-years-old.