SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday morning is the annual March for the Food Bank will step off in Springfield.

Each November, Monte Belmonte leads the March against hunger through the Pioneer Valley, pushing an empty shopping cart 43 miles from Springfield to Greenfield.

On Monday, he will be joined by Congressman Jim McGovern and Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Andrew Morehouse to raise funds to help provide healthy meals to neighbors at risk of hunger. McGovern has participated in the walk every year, according to a news release from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

This year’s goal is to raise $500,000, which the food bank said equals one and a half million meals. Every dollar that is donated will provide three meals.

“Since March, there has been an increase in the number of individuals seeking assistance from the Food Bank and the broader food assistance network across all four counties in Western Massachusetts. The expiration of pandemic relief benefits, such as the Child Tax Credit and SNAP benefits increases, adds to the challenges already imposed by inflation, such as higher food, housing, and childcare costs,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank.