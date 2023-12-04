SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifteen new EMTs are set to join AMR in Springfield on Monday morning.

The graduates are a part of the Earn While You Learn program, which allows trainees to act as full-time employees while they complete their certification to become Emergency Medical Technicians.

State and local leaders are expected at the event to honor the new EMTs who will serve the city of Springfield, such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, State Representative Orlando Ramos, State Representative Brian Ashe, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and more.

AMR will also be collecting toys for the Toys for Tots drive for local children in need during the holiday season. The event will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at American Medical Response on Cottage Street in Springfield.

American Medical Response, Inc., America’s leading provider of emergency medical services, provides mobile healthcare in 40 states and the District of Columbia, according to a news release from AMR.