15 new firefighters graduate from Massachusetts Firefighting Academy

BRIDGEWATER, MA. (WWLP) – Fifteen graduates completed the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program Friday.

The newest firefighters represent the six fire departments of Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Springfield, and Wayland.

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

The MFA, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free. To graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, and fire attack.

The ceremony took place at the Department of Fire Services in Bridgewater, MA.