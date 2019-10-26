150+ native, exotic animals take part in Spooky Safari at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready for the Annual Spooky Safari at Forest Park in Springfield on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m., visitors have the chance to experience 200 native and exotic animals, collect candy on a trick-or-treat trail, paint pumpkins, and partake in many other activities and a costume contest.

Admission Prices:

Adults – $10.00 ($6 with 2019 Zoo membership)

Seniors 62 and older – $7.00 ($5 with 2019 Zoo membership)

Children 12 and under – $5 ($3 with 2019 Zoo membership)

Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Library passes and Groupons are not accepted.