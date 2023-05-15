WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) is hosting its 15th annual Great Golf Escape event on Monday.

The YPS aims to build an active community of leaders by providing different networking opportunities, engaging in professional development, and by promoting a culture of belonging. The cost for the Great Golf Escape, presented by PeoplesBank, is $125 for individual YPS members, $500 for a YPS member foursome team captain, $150 for individual non-members, and $600 for a non-member foursome team captain.

There will be prizes, a hole-in-one contest with a cash prize, a poker challenge throughout the event, and more. Registration for the event includes lunch, a post-golf dinner, and giveaways.

The event is open to the public, and there is no need to be a member to go the green for the tournament. Members will also receive a free mulligan, entry into the door prize raffle, and more.

Some of the sponsors for the event include:

Beauty Battles Lounge

Brown and Brown Insurance

Caring Medical Staffing

Chikmedia

DDS Acoustical Specialties

HUB International

Kyle Sullivan

LiftTruck Parts & Service

LUSO Federal Credit Union

Monson Savings Bank

Raymond James

UMass Dining

Visual Sound Production

The tournament begins at 10:00 a.m. at the County Club of Wilbraham on Monday. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m.