15th annual Winterfest Holiday concert performed by Sci-Tech students virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students showed their Springfield pride Wednesday evening by way of a holiday concert.

This is the Sci-Tech band’s 15th annual Winterfest Holiday concert. Our 22News crew was granted access as students performed inside the high school gym. The concert was live streamed on Focus Springfield. While the holiday event is a treat for city residents, it’s also fun for the students.

Kevin Lalime, a principal at Springfield Public Schools told 22News, “It is really a great opportunity and again it’s also an opportunity to allow our students to kind of in a traditional sense do the things that they normally would do despite living within the pandemic that is.”

The principal said this event also gives the students an opportunity to show off all the hard work they put in over the course of the school year.