17 illegal dirt bike riders arrested in Springfield last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police reported stopping and arresting many illegal dirt bike riders last week in Springfield.

The police received several calls where illegal dirt bike riders damaged cars, assaulted residents and at one incident someone was shot.

The police arrested 16 individuals in Springfield and one in Holyoke over the course of several days, of those arrested, three were juvenile and all of them have received various citations.

(Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department)

“We noticed it was going to be a warm week and proactively wanted to get ahead of this issue to put a dent in some of this illegal dirt bike activity,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, three of the dirt bikes recovered were previously reported stolen. The Massachusetts State Police assisted in the arrest and used a helicopter to track down riders during chases.

“We will continue to cite, arrest, and confiscate these illegal vehicles. I again, ask parents of these young riders to intervene with their child, for their own health and safety, and help educate them on the appropriate places to ride and enjoy these vehicles,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

(Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department)

The dirt bike riders who were arrested are:

20-year-old Edrick Santiago of Springfield charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Default Warrant

22-year-old Jeylon Sims of Springfield is charged with:

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of a License/Class

21-year-old Orlando Olmeda of Springfield is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Failure to Produce Snow/Recreational Vehicle Registration

23-year-old Edwin Rivera-Cruz of Springfield is charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

25-year-old Mario Roldan of Springfield is charged with:

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield

Failure to Stop for Police

21-year-old Charlie Flores of Springfield is charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

33-year-old Raddy Nunez of Springfield is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

21-year-old Christain Mejias-Diaz of Springfield is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield – Two Counts

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

37-year-old Jose Reyes of Holyoke is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle Public Way Violation

33-year-old Rafael Perez of Holyoke is charged with:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield – Three Counts

35-year-old Luis Marrero of Springfield is charged with:

Failure to Produce Snow/Recreational Vehicle Registration

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

28-year-old Luis Sanchez of Holyoke is charged with:

Failure to Stop for Police

23-year-old Shakira Molinary of Springfield is charged with:

Arrest Warrant

32-year-old Anthony Cortest of Springfield is charged with: