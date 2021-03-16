17 illegal dirt bike riders arrested in Springfield last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police reported stopping and arresting many illegal dirt bike riders last week in Springfield.
The police received several calls where illegal dirt bike riders damaged cars, assaulted residents and at one incident someone was shot.
The police arrested 16 individuals in Springfield and one in Holyoke over the course of several days, of those arrested, three were juvenile and all of them have received various citations.
“We noticed it was going to be a warm week and proactively wanted to get ahead of this issue to put a dent in some of this illegal dirt bike activity,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, three of the dirt bikes recovered were previously reported stolen. The Massachusetts State Police assisted in the arrest and used a helicopter to track down riders during chases.
“We will continue to cite, arrest, and confiscate these illegal vehicles. I again, ask parents of these young riders to intervene with their child, for their own health and safety, and help educate them on the appropriate places to ride and enjoy these vehicles,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.
The dirt bike riders who were arrested are:
20-year-old Edrick Santiago of Springfield charged with:
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Default Warrant
22-year-old Jeylon Sims of Springfield is charged with:
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of a License/Class
21-year-old Orlando Olmeda of Springfield is charged with:
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Resisting Arrest
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Produce Snow/Recreational Vehicle Registration
23-year-old Edwin Rivera-Cruz of Springfield is charged with:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Class B Drug
25-year-old Mario Roldan of Springfield is charged with:
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop/Yield
- Failure to Stop for Police
21-year-old Charlie Flores of Springfield is charged with:
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle
33-year-old Raddy Nunez of Springfield is charged with:
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
21-year-old Christain Mejias-Diaz of Springfield is charged with:
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop/Yield – Two Counts
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
37-year-old Jose Reyes of Holyoke is charged with:
- Snow/Recreational Vehicle Public Way Violation
33-year-old Rafael Perez of Holyoke is charged with:
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop/Yield – Three Counts
35-year-old Luis Marrero of Springfield is charged with:
- Failure to Produce Snow/Recreational Vehicle Registration
- Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
28-year-old Luis Sanchez of Holyoke is charged with:
- Failure to Stop for Police
23-year-old Shakira Molinary of Springfield is charged with:
- Arrest Warrant
32-year-old Anthony Cortest of Springfield is charged with:
- Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Resisting Arrest
- Default Warrant