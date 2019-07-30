18-wheeler crashes into Holyoke’s Main Street overpass

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Probably no one knows for certain how many times over the years how often a big rig has crashed into Holyoke’s main street overpass.

It happened again Tuesday morning, an 18-wheeler delivering paper to a Holyoke laminating company was stopped dead in its tracks by the 11.5 foot-high bridge.

Red’s Towing Service of West Springfield dispatched a number of trucks during the four-hour operation to pry the truck loose.

Ben Scott, the Operations Manager at Red’s Towing Service said it was an operation that required removing the front wheels and a lot of cooperation.

“This is a big operation, a big heavy load. It made it almost all the way through the bridge loaded with paper rolls,” said Scott. “It takes a lot of guys, a lot of cooperation and coordination to make this thing go right.”

Veteran towing company employees, depending on their length of employment, told 22News, they had helped free anywhere from 12 to 50 trucks that had gotten stuck at this Holyoke overpass over the years.