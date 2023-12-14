SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old was arrested in Springfield after officers were called to a gun call on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Saturday around 2:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Worthington Street for a gun call. Officers found the subject who matched the description of the suspect who was armed with a gun behind an apartment building on Summit Street.

When the suspect saw the officers, he began to run from them, but officers were able to catch up with him after a foot chase and located a loaded firearm in his waistband.

Springfield Police Department

Officers arrested 18-year-old Raymond Lopez of Westfield and charged him with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Threat to Commit a Crime