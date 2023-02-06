HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was flown in a helicopter to a hospital after a car accident on Sturbridge Road on Sunday.

According to the Holland Police Department, at approximately 11:17 a.m., an 18-year-old was flown by Life Flight helicopter to a Worcester hospital after a single motor vehicle accident in the area of 90 Sturbridge Road in Holland.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was conscious when the police arrived at the incident. The 18-year-old was last known to be in stable condition at the hospital.

(Holland Fire Department)

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and there were no other injuries reported. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Holland Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section are investigating. The Holland Police, Holland Fire-Rescue personnel, Sturbridge Ambulance, Brimfield Police, and troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section were sent to the incident as well.

This section of Sturbridge Road was closed and detoured until 4:00 p.m.