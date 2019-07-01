18 year-old rescued after fall at Southwick quarry

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18 year-old hiker is safe, after he fell into a quarry in Southwick Sunday night.

Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson told 22News the teenager was walking with his friends near the Agawam town line when the incident occurred.

The rocks beneath him reportedly gave way, causing him to slide 25 feet to the edge of the quarry. It took police, fire crews, and the Western Mass Technical Rescue team more than three hours to rescue the man, at around 8:40 P.M.

Anderson told 22News the young man was injured and taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation. There is no word on his exact condition.