19 recruits graduate from firefighter academy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A proud day for new firefighters from half a dozen Western Massachusetts cities and towns.

These men and women comprise the 50th anniversary class at the Western Massachusetts Fire Training Academy in Indian Orchard. Thousands have come before them, but some things never change.

It’s been 16 years since Deputy Chief Peter Jerusik completed his training here and he knows exactly how this class of fourteen men and two women feel, “It’s definitely some nerves, that they’ve completed the vigorous training, can I do the requirements of the job, it’s a nerve-wracking day for them but they’ll all do well.”

Graduations were also held at the two other firefighting academies in Stow and Bridgewater.