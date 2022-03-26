WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After causing a crash Friday night in Northampton, 19-year old from Wilbraham is facing charges.

At about 8:30 Friday night the Northampton Police Department was called to respond to the one-car accident on Burtis Pit Road. Both occupants had removed themselves from the car by the time the police had arrived. Northampton Police found the car in extreme condition.

The car was speeding at 20 MPH over the speed limit. The vehicle then hit a curve near the dog park causing all four wheels to leave the ground, crash into three trees, and rollover several times before landing upright.

The 19 year old male driver from Wilbraham is being charged with “Operating to Endanger.” The occupants underwent minor injuries which were treated on scene by Northampton Fire Rescue.