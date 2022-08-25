SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at Forest Park in Springfield, a kickoff rally took place as they prepare to restore the Walker Grandstand baseball field, into the field of dreams.

About three months ago, Mark Froderma saw how the baseball field at Forest Park was in desperate need of restoration. Froderma grew up in Springfield and played at this very park. He believed that it was his mission to raise $50,000 to restore the park to its full glory with help from the community. 22News spoke to Frodema about this restoration project.

“Baseball can save kids lives. Baseball like any other sport can transform a kids life, so I want to bring the field back so we can be proud of it and actually have teams want to come here and fix this grandstand that hasn’t been touched since 1950,” said Froderma.

On Thursday, they received a $1,000 donation from Golden Year homecare services.