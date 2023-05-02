CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal joined the Elms College President in announcing $1,000,000 in funding Tuesday morning.

This funding was made possible by Congressionally Direct Spending (CDS) from the Department of Education and will be used to enhance the college’s education and social work programs. Congressman Richard Neal noted the diverse socioeconomic landscape of western Massachusetts and celebrated the abilities of educators and social workers to meet the needs of children and families.

“Moments like this, where the family of the Elms, a symbol to highlight that as we reach our potential, our potential expands. And I think that’s very important. We don’t say we achieve this and then stop, we move along in further pursuit,” said Neal.

This earmark will allow Elms College to invest in the Center for Equity in Urban Education at the school as well as the college’s master’s in social work program.

Congressman Neal included funding for this project in the Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill, it is one of 15 CDS projects submitted by the congressman.