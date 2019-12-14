$1M grant to support TD Bank-Baystate Health Bus clinic for patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has received a $1 million grant from TD Bank.

The healthcare system said the grant money will help support programs aimed at improving access to early detection of disease and disease intervention. For example, a new mobile preventative health clinic called the “TD Bank Baystate Health Bus.”

Kevin Hinchey Chief Education Officer at Baystate explained, “It sends a message that we are coming to you, health care has generally said you have to come to me and we have to change that.”

The new TD Bank-Baystate Health Bus will deliver preventive care to people in urban and rural communities who are not receiving services due to financial and transportation barriers.

Baystate Health is one of the only four healthcare organizations in the U.S. to receive the “Ready Challenge Grant” from the TD Bank Group.