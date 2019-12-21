1st Annual Harmony House Blitz Build in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Harmony House will be having it’s inaugural “blitz build” in the Aldenville section of Chicopee Saturday and Sunday.

This event comes after a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month! Residents are welcomed to join Ruth Willemain for the celebration located on 66 View Street at 8:00 a.m.

According to Harmony House of western Massachusett’s Facebook page, so far, the foundation and footings have already been poured and backfilled. Now, carpenters and skilled craftspeople will be helping to start the framing process!

If you have any interest in learning more or becoming a volunteer, you may contact Harmony House at 413-588-8533.