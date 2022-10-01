SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Prep Charter School will be having its first annual Latinx Heritage Month Block Party on Saturday.

There will be hundreds of community members that are going to attend. 70% of Springfield Prep scholars are Hispanic/Latinx, and the school is honoring diversity by partnering with local Latinx businesses and vendors.

At the party, there will be Salsa and Bachata lessons, arts and crafts, several Latinx food trucks, and more. You can also make a donation to support Hurricane Fiona’s relief efforts.

The party will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Springfield Prep Charter School.