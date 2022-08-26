SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This has been a remarkable day for Springfield’s Latino senior citizens community, the New North Citizens’ Councils very first annual Elders’ Day.

The North End Senior Center on Plainfield Street played host to a large gathering of senior citizens from throughout the North End and Brightwood neighborhoods. For the first time ever, a crowning of the king and queen, the beginning of a tradition at the senior center.

There was also real progress made, acquiring for its members what the New North Citizens’ Council has been advocating right along. City Councilor Maria Perez tells 22News of the progress that’s been achieved for the new North End Senior Center.

“We’ve been advocating for many years for new equipment, when it comes to sports for the elderly. We finally are getting our equipment,” said Perez.

This first annual Elders’ Day made certain to attract neighborhood leaders. New North Citizens’ Council CEO Jose Claudio and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez among others.

“Community leaders come together to support our seniors, making sure they receive information about health care and other program that’s available in the city of Springfield,” said Representative Gonzalez.

This was a day of renewal for the North End Senior Center, as vital to the residents as when the Senior Center re-opened last winter some two years following it’s forced closing because of the pandemic.