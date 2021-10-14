$2.5 million renovation at Willie Ross School for the Deaf

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- After a two year $2.5 million renovation the Willie Ross School for the Deaf will hold its Annual Gala at 6 p.m. at Twin Hills Country Club, in Longmeadow to honor two longtime board members and the school’s recent addition.

The renovation added a second story building to the Sidney Cooley Administration building that accommodates the school’s growing needs for programming. The building is said to feature new space for interpreters, an updated audiology center, a redesigned main entrance, improved wheelchair access, new space for the school’s Work Study Program and upgraded administrative technology.

The event will recognize the efforts of Barbara Garvey, John Gallup and John Ernst, founder and president of Ernst Financial Group.

Garvey currently serves on the WRSD board of trustees and has been involved with the school for over 35 years, having served as Vice Chair of the Executive Committee.

Ernest and Gallup, whom recently passed away in March of this year, both are longtime board members and supporters of the school and its efforts.