CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is receiving $2.8 million in funding from the EPA to go towards a more than $60 million water infrastructure project.

This Congressional earmark is being added on top of another $4.5 million from October to reduce how much waste that goes into the Connecticut River. Chicopee is working with a consent decree to cut how much nitrogen gets into the Connecticut River by more than 50 percent by 2029.

Congressman Richard Neal and Senator Ed Markey say this investment infrastructure will benefit generations to come.

“They want to see a better relationship between nature and their community. That’s why these grants are so important, that’s why Congressman Neal and I fought so hard,” said Senator Markey.

The original funding went towards covering phase one of the three phase project. Phase one is expected to start in 2025.