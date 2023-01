SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.

The crash took place just before 6:00 a.m. on Allen Street between Ramblewood Drive and Cooley Street. The road had been completely closed, but now the police have opened one lane and are directing traffic through the area.

There’s no official word on injuries at this time. 22News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.