SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Monday, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred at 969 Worcester Street. There are no reported injuries at this time.

