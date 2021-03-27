2 charged with assaulting State Police troopers during altercation at Springfield barracks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were charged with assault and battery on a police officer Friday following an altercation at the State Police-Springfield Barracks.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said 21-year-old Gabriel Ortiz of Roxbury and 54-year-old Joan Cruz of Fall River were both taken into custody after they allegedly assaulted troopers who were trying to de-escalate the altercation.

In a statement to 22News, Procopio said several individuals who were together came to the Springfield barracks for police business.

“While they were there, troopers observed two members of the group standing at one of their vehicles involved in an altercation. Troopers attempted to separate the two, de-escalate the altercation, and restore peace when both of them assaulted the troopers,” Procopio stated.

The video above sent to 22News shows when the fight began, when the State Police troopers stepped in and when the individuals were arrested and placed in handcuffs.

Both were taken into custody and charged with assault on a police officer. Ortiz was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Bail was set at $500 each. The men were taken to jail pending release on bail.