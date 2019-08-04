2 firefighters hospitalized following fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and eight were displaced after a fire at 7-9 Noel Street in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 11:49 p.m. heavy fire was coming from the first floor and extending into the second floor of the house.

Captain Tetreault said as firefighters worked to put out the fire, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for dehydration, and another for unknown injuries.

All of the residents made it out of the house safely but were not able to return to the multi-family home after the fire, the Red Cross is assisting them according to Captain Tetreault.

Captain Tetreault said firefighters had to resuscitate a cat from the second floor, and but all other family pets made it out safely.

The Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an unattended candle on the first floor.