2 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car crash shut down a section of Parker Street in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, several people were injured when 3 cars collided in the 300 block of Parker Street just before 1:00 p.m.

Two women were taken to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries. Another driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

No word on what led up to the major collision.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update with information as soon as it becomes available.