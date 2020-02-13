1  of  74
2 injured, charges possible following single-car crash in Longmeadow

Hampden County

Image Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries in a single-car crash that shut down a busy Longmeadow roadway in the middle of the morning rush hour Thursday, and now police are investigating whether drugs may have been involved.

Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks told 22News that just after 8:00 A.M., witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Aveo go off the roadway on Forest Glen Road for no apparent reason. The car traveled up a curb and crashed straight-on into a tree.

Stocks said the driver, a 26 year-old man from Bondsville, as well as his female passenger, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital, but are both expected to survive. He said that the passenger had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. No names have been released at this time.

Neither speed nor the weather are believed to have caused the crash, Stocks said, adding police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of drugs. He said charges are possible in the case.

As a result of the crash, Forest Glen Road, which is a popular cut-through street for traffic heading onto I-91, was shut down for about 45 minutes following the crash, causing heavy delays through the area.

Image Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department

