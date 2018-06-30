Search for 2 swimmers in Chicopee River to continue Saturday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WILBRAHAM/LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) - Two swimmers are missing and three were rescued from the Chicopee River in Wilbraham early Friday evening.

Captain Richard Machado of the Ludlow Fire Department told 22News three people were rushed to a nearby hospital after emergency crews responded to reports of missing swimmers on Red Bridge Road a little after 5 p.m.

Capt. Machado told they received a call from a child saying swimmers needed to be rescued. He said the Wilbraham Fire department was the first to arrive and began pulling people from the water.

Capt. Machado said there were nine adults and five children. Three adults had to be transported to the hospital and two are still unaccounted for.

Ludlow and Wilbraham police and fire departments were joined by the state police air wing and the state police dive team in their search and rescue efforts.

The dive team stopped their search after the sun went down. Captain Machado said the spot where the swimmers were stuck is where two rivers converge, and the dam is open, creating an incredibly strong current.

All children involved have been reunited with their family members, Capt. Machado told 22News.

State Police divers, helicopters, along with fire officials from Wilbraham, and Three Rivers, continue to assist with the search for the missing two individuals.

Captain Machado told 22News the search for the missing two will resume Saturday.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.