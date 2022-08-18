WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Discussions on deciding the future home of two new aircrafts began Thursday night.

The National Guard Bureau held a public meeting to discuss the proposal of a location for two new aircrafts. The public was invited to learn about the proposal, talk to the project team and provide concerns regarding the proposal.

104th Flight Commander David Halasi-Kun told 22News, “What is going to be the difference? That’s a question we hope we receive from the public, so the environmental impact study can find out what the public’s interest is and really narrow down the scope and give the public the answers they want.”

If you missed the meeting on Thursday, a virtual meeting will be held via zoom on August 24th.