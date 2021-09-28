20 bikes donated to Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An event honoring Robert Charland, better known as “Bob the Bike Guy,” is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Tuesday.

The City of Chicopee proclaims September 28th “Bob The Bike Guy” Day and will be celebrated with a barbeque at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicopee. A total of 20 bicycles and helmets are being given to the graduates of the Boys and Girls Club summer program.

Robert Charland is known for giving bikes to deserving children throughout the year through his non-profit organization, Pedal Thru Youth. He suffers from a degenerative brain disease, and is determined to do as much good for others as he can during the limited time in his future.

Robert Charland will be joined with the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Roca Springfield, Valley Opportunity Council and Chicopee Mayor’s Office and City Councilors, at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee located on Meadow Street Tuesday afternoon to honor the impact of the work Pedal Thru Youth has made from donating more than 1,500 bicycles to kids this year.