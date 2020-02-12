20 families of Holyoke apartment building no longer receiving housing assistance after roof partially collapsed

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Residents of a Holyoke apartment building are still without a place to stay Wednesday after the building partially collapsed Sunday night.

According to Holyoke Building Commissioner, Damian Cote, the partial collapse at 145 Essex Street caused the evacuation of about 30 units in the apartment around 8:30 p.m.

The residents of the apartment were relocated to the Red Roof Inn temporarily but the building’s landlord, Lucjan Hronowski, told 22News he paid for three nights and cannot pay for any further financial assistance. 20 families are now without a place to stay.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News, the building is fully condemned and no one is allowed in the building or able to sleep there Wednesday night.

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department















The Mayor’s Office and the Board of Health are not providing emergency shelters but if the families are looking for a place to stay they can call Departing of Housing and Community Development.

Captain Moriarty said he and the building’s inspector will be speaking with the landlord about the future of the building.