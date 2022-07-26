SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 20 beagles have been brought to the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield after the animals were saved from an illegal breeding facility in Virginia.

The puppies now sit in quarantine at Dakin to receive minor medical care before meeting their new families. Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society says all the puppies have been matched with companions. “The pups are just amazingly cute and they’re on the road to wellness and adoption,” said Chambers.

The puppies were among around 4,000 other dogs facing a much different fate at the Envigo Breeding facility in Virginia. The facility was breeding and selling beagles for animal experimentation.

The Humane Society of the United States, along with the Department of Justice, shut down the illegal activity and is actively working on relocating the remaining animals.

Dakin is one of many responding shelters that are giving these dogs and puppies a much better life.

Chambers credits her staff and volunteers for being able to do so. She said, “it’s only because we have the community of support that we do that we’re able to help in massive, big cases like this.”

Although the 20 beagles have been accounted for, there are other dogs, cats, and kittens in need of adoption at Dakin. You can visit their website for more information on the adoption process.