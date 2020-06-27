20 years later, Molly Bish murder remains unsolved

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 20 years since the murder of 16-year-old Molly Bish, who was working as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren.

Molly disappeared soon after reporting for work on the morning of June 27, 2000. It would be three years later, that the teenager’s remains would be found by a hunter in the woods in nearby Palmer.

Despite intensive investigation, Molly’s kidnapping and murder have yet to be solved. An individual considered a possible suspect died in prison serving time for an unrelated but similar sex crime.

All this time Molly’s parents, John and Magi Bish, have prayed for a breakthrough in the case. The Bish’s coupled their grief with a determination to prevent such crimes in the future.

Each year for the past decade, a vigil is held in Warren commemorating the memory of the 16-year-old.