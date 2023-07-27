SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 acres along the New England National Scenic Trail in Southwick have been conserved by the non-profit Trust for Public Land, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The property contains about 1/3 of a mile of trail and includes part of Provin Mountain and a portion of a traprock ridgeline running from the coast of Connecticut to the Mount Holyoke range. The landscape varies between cliffs, wetlands and vernal pools. The property will be managed as part of the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge.

“Trails have a unique power to connect, perhaps more than other green spaces, and protecting this Southwick section of the New England National Scenic Trail will create many more opportunities to bring people together outdoors,” said J.T. Horn, Director of the National Trails Initiative at Trust for Public Land. “Trust for Public Land is proud to keep this vital wildlife habitat and recreational space intact for generations to come.”

The New England National Scenic Trail is a 235-mile footpath running from the coast of Connecticut to the border of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Congress designated the path as a National Scenic Trail in 2009 and this acquisition of the trail in Southwick is the first federal acquisition to protect that trail.

“As many residents in Western Massachusetts know, the New England National Scenic Trail offers the opportunity for families to get outdoors together, reap the health benefits access to nature offers, and provides sanctuary to a host of native wildlife,” said Jodi Valenta, Massachusetts State Program Director for Trust for Public Land. “I’m honored Trust for Public Land has played such an important role in keeping this this segment of the New England Scenic Trail intact so it can continue to be utilized as a respite for thousands of residents and visitors alike and generate increased tourism dollars for local businesses.”

Although it is considered a National Scenic Trail, only half of the trail in Massachusetts exists on protected conservation land, meaning a majority of the trail is at risk of future developments, land sales and road walks.

Trust for Public Land is a national non-profit with the goal of protecting public land. Funding for this conserved land came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a fund that reinvests revenue from offshore oil and gas leasing into protecting land and water.