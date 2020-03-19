200 Baystate Health employees quarantined due to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – 200 Baystate Health employees have been quarantined over possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Baystate Health spokesperson Keith O’Connor told 22News, Baystate Health President Mark Keroack revealed the information during a telephone town hall meeting alongside Congressman Richard Neal.

O’Connor said the 200 quarantined are out of about 12,000 employees. There have been four patients treated at Baystate who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

According to Mass DPH, there are currently 256 reported cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts including two in Hampden County, one in Franklin County and 17 in Berkshire county.

