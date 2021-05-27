200 flower baskets to be hung in Springfield as part of neighborhood beautification campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Indian Orchard Blooms campaign launched Thursday in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Orlando Ramos joined with members of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council on the corner of Boston Road and Parker Street Thursday morning to help celebrate the 2021 kickoff.

The campaign aims to beautify the neighborhood through sponsored flower baskets hung around town. It launched in 2018 with 75 baskets. More than 200 will be hung this year.

“We know through the pandemic, we had a rough time last year. We fell short on the baskets because businesses were suffering of course but city hall came through and they agreed to help us with any additional funds to help us reach our 200 baskets,” Zaida Govan, President of the IOCC said.

The campaign was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year when they lost almost half of their small business sponsorships. The Indian Orchard Citizens Council (IOCC) was able to eliminate a $12,000 deficit with the help of members of the Indian Orchard Small Businesses, local area residents, and elected officials who rallied to their assistance. The IOCC was able to hang 175 baskets throughout Indian Orchard and along Boston Road.