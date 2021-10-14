200 Springfield union members approved for merit bonus pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A union in Springfield has been approved for Merit Bonus Pay.

Each of these union members will be getting a significant bonus. These union members will be getting up to $5,000 and 22News found out how the community is feeling about this perk for city workers. UPSEU Local 424 is a union made up of just under 200 city workers and thanks to a merit bonus from the city for working through the pandemic, these members are now $5,000 richer.

Jazmin Rodriguez’s father who is a city employee told 22News, “He does work really hard and he puts in a lot of work for the city, he’s very dedicated. So, I know it is well deserved.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement following the agreement for the bonus between the Local 424 and the city.

“I am proud to say I believe my Administration is one, if not the only one in the Commonwealth currently extending and issuing this extra benefit.”

Some in western Massachusetts are questioning whether this money could have been put to better use elsewhere.

MiaSol Platten Gazzillo and Rachel Gazzillo of West Springfield said, “A $5,000 bonus, while it would be awesome to have, I can certainly think of a lot of other things, schools for example definitely need that money, I think a lot more than people who are currently working.”

Members of the Local 424 include positions such as housing code inspectors, clerks, and administrative assistants and according to Mayor Sarno’s statement, $5,000 is the maximum for merit bonus pay.