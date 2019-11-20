2019 Cancer Survivor Heroes to be honored Thursday

(WWLP) – Six cancer survivors will be honored Thursday night as 2019 Cancer Survivor Heroes during an inaugural fund-raising event for the western Massachusetts non-profit “Survivor Journeys” founded several years ago by a cancer survivor.

Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients

Dr. Jay Burton was diagnosed 9 years ago with acute myeloid leukemia. He has seen from both sides of the stethoscope that there is a void in our community in dealing with how you live with cancer.

“If you’re a single mom and you have to get the kids to soccer practice plus you work full time and you don’t have local family or you’re an older person who’s a widow or widower and you don’t have local family, how do you get to your appointments? Do you have transportation?” Dr. Jay Burton

These are the questions his non-profit tries to answer with a mentorship program where people dealing with cancer get advice from a survivor who has made that journey before.

“I’ve never broken my elbow so I can’t really tell someone how it feels. I’ve had cancer. I’ve been beaten up. I had a stem cell transplant. I have some chronic issues because of my treatment but I’m here nine years later. And I can give that information to people that have just been diagnosed. And I can say ‘I’ve been in your shoes and I know there’s going to be tough times. But I know there are going to be good times and you’re going to have to take it day by day.'” Dr. Jay Burton

View the Presentations and Slides from Cancer Survivorship 101, June 2019

Thursday, November 21st at 6 p.m. at Monticello at Somers, 732 Hall Hill Road in Somers. For more information, visit www.SurvivorJourneys.org

Latest News: