2020 Annual Dog Show, Pet Vendor Fair in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s 2020 Annual Dog Show and Pet Vendor Fair will kick-off Saturday afternoon at Holyoke High School Gymnasium.

According to Holyoke’s Parks and Recreation Department, the dog fair will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. however, doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Local dog owners are welcomed to participate in the family-friendly event.

Categories of competition include the following:

  • Celebrity look-alike
  • Dog and owner look-alike
  • Best smile
  • Best dog trick
  • Best dressed
  • Fastest tail-wagger
  • Fluffiest
  • Pooch that can smooch
  • Most Obedient
  • Best groomed

Each category is $5 to enter and a maximum of 2 categories per pooch. All canine participants will receive a goodie bag and winners will be awarded prizes. Vendor tables are available and will be full of pet-related products. A $20 raffle donation is also available!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories