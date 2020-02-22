2020 Annual Dog Show, Pet Vendor Fair in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s 2020 Annual Dog Show and Pet Vendor Fair will kick-off Saturday afternoon at Holyoke High School Gymnasium.

According to Holyoke’s Parks and Recreation Department, the dog fair will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. however, doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Local dog owners are welcomed to participate in the family-friendly event.

Categories of competition include the following:

Celebrity look-alike

Dog and owner look-alike

Best smile

Best dog trick

Best dressed

Fastest tail-wagger

Fluffiest

Pooch that can smooch

Most Obedient

Best groomed

Each category is $5 to enter and a maximum of 2 categories per pooch. All canine participants will receive a goodie bag and winners will be awarded prizes. Vendor tables are available and will be full of pet-related products. A $20 raffle donation is also available!