2020 Census to begin in early April for western Massachusetts residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It won’t be too long before the census taker knocks on your door for vital information.

The 2020 Census begins April 1 and the men and women gathering statistics to determine the western Massachusetts population is still in training.

Each western Massachusetts city and town has its own Census team. Holyoke is headed up by Curtis Wiemann of the city’s planning and economic development department.

“Census information controls how much representation we get in our state and national legislatures, and how much funding we get from state and federal governments,” said Curtis Wiemann. “No one who lives here, it’s important that Holyoke gets its fair share.”

Don’t worry says Weimann, the census takers will not ask personal questions such as your social security number or your bank or credit card account numbers.

Such things they will ask are how many people are living in your home and whether your home is owned or rented.